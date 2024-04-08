GloRilla Refuses To Answer Questions About Beef With JT During Red Carpet Interview

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Ehhhthang Ehhhthang” mixtape creator showed up at the CMT Music Awards.

GloRilla recently went to war with JT on the X platform. On Friday (April 5), the two rap stars clashed online over rumors that Glo slapped the City Girls member several months ago at an awards show.

Billboard’s Tetris Kelly spoke to GloRilla on the 2024 CMT Awards red carpet on Sunday (April 7). Kelly asked the “Yeah Glo!” hitmaker about the drama that played out with JT on X.

“Everything is just always everything. At the end of the day that day gonna m############ end,” GloRilla responded, avoiding Tetris Kelly’s question.

The latest round in the feud between GloRilla and JT kicked off after Glo dropped her Ehhhthang Ehhhthang mixtape. On the “Aite” track, she raps, “Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefing.”

That line led to social media users wondering if JT really got hit by GloRilla at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. JT vehemently denied the slap took place, but Glo insisted a physical altercation did happen.

Before their beef, GloRilla and JT worked together on music. JT appeared on the remix to Glo’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” along with Latto. They also linked up for the “Nut Quick” music video.