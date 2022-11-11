GloRilla Recruits JT For “Nut Quick” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Today (November 11) saw the arrival of the new Anyways, Life’s Great… EP by GloRilla.

Anyways, Life’s Great… dropped via Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group and Interscope Records. The 9-track EP follows the GloRilla mixtapes Most Likely Up Next in 2019 and P Status in 2020.

GloRilla also let loose her latest music video on Friday. The visuals for “Nut Quick” landed on YouTube around the same time Anyways, Life’s Great… dropped on DSPs. City Girls member JT makes a cameo in the clip.

“Nut Quick” shows up after GloRilla peaked in the Billboard Hot 100 chart’s Top 10 region with “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B. That collaboration also lives on the Anyways, Life’s Great… project.

“Tomorrow 2” recently earned a Gold plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America. The music video for that track has amassed more than 41 million views on YouTube. “Tomorrow 2” collected over 27 million streams on Spotify.

Anyways, Life’s Great… also hosts GloRilla’s breakout hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with music producer Hitkidd. “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” peaked at #42 on the Hot 100. A remix version of the summer anthem included appearances by JT and Latto.

“They’re going to get that raw, you know what I’m saying, that raw s###. I got my girl. They ain’t tuned in yet, Niki Pooh. She’s on there. It’s just a whole lot of raw s###, they going to feel it,” stated GloRilla on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show about her new project.

In addition to working with her City Girls colleague Yung Miami and GloRilla, the Florida-raised JT collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Latto over the last several years. City Girls released their sophomore album, City on Lock, in 2020.