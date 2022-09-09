Latto & JT Show Up On Hitkidd & GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Remix)”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Listen to the new version of the summer anthem.

Producer Hitkidd and rapper GloRilla scored a Number One on Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” The Crunk track has an official remix with Latto and City Girls member JT.

“FNF remix @ midnight,” tweeted Latto on Thursday evening. Nearly three hours later, GloRilla announced the collaboration is available for streaming.

Hitkidd published “F.N.F. (Let’s Go) (Remix)” featuring Latto and JT on his YouTube channel. The visuals for the original version have already crossed 37 million views on the platform.

So far, Hitkidd and GloRilla’s “F.N.F.” has peaked at #49 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after debuting at #91. It made it into the Top 20 of the Rhythmic rankings as well.

Latto’s 2022 also includes her releasing the 777 studio album in March. The Atlanta rhymer’s Platinum-certified “Big Energy” became a Top 3 hit on the Hot 100.

City Girls previously connected with Latto for “In n Out.” That single lives on the former Mulatto’s 2020 album, Queen of da Souf. JT and Yung Miami also teamed up with the Atlanta native for DJ Khaled’s God Did track “Bills Paid.”