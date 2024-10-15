GloRilla Refuses To Be Trapped By Men Trying To Impregnate Her, Wants Surrogate 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla claimed men are trying to trap her with a baby, but she has no plans to get pregnant and will opt for surrogacy when the time comes.

On her recently released debut album Glorious, Glo opens up about wanting to get sterilized to avoid carrying a child. “These n##### trying to get me pregnant I need to tie my tubes,” GloRilla raps on Latto collab “Procedure.”

GloRilla opened up about the lyric during a recent appearance on Charlamagne Tha God’s “Out of Context” podcast. She confirmed that men are really trying to trap her with a baby, but she’s not falling for it.

“I do want to have kids but not my own kids,” Glo explained, adding “I want to do a surrogate. I want somebody else to have my baby.”

Glo elaborated, explaining that although she wants her child to have her DNA, she doesn’t want to carry a baby for nine months stating, “that’s too long,” and that pregnancy would restrict her.

“I just don’t want to actually have a baby,” she added. “All my friends have kids, and they’re restricted a lot when they’re pregnant. I’m like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to go through that.’”

Elsewhere during the interview, GloRilla addressed her relationship status when asked for her reaction to Damian Lillard claiming that there’s “nothing going on” between them after she shot her shot with the NBA star.

She agreed with Lillard that they aren’t romantically involved before dodging further questions. “Issa lotta n##### in the world,” she replied. “You keep asking bout one, you gon f### me up.”

Meanwhile, GloRilla added a new track to her digital Glorious album, “Never Find” featuring K Carbon. Check out a snippet below.