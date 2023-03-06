GloRilla Reacts To Reports Of Multiple Victims Injured In Stampede Following Rochester Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

GloRilla offered prayers for victims after social media was flooded with reports that multiple people were rushed to hospital after her show.

GloRilla has responded with shock to reports of chaos following her concert in Rochester, New York, on Sunday night.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday (Mar. 5), concertgoers flocked to social media with reports of several people needing hospital treatment following the show at Main Street Armory.

“Major emergency response at the Main St. Armory after a concert,” one reporter stated. “Had witnesses telling me at least three women were trampled as concertgoers left the venue. I also saw a firefighter performing cpr presumably on a victim on scene.”

Major emergency response at the Main St. Armory after a concert. Had witnesses telling me at least three women were trampled as concertgoers left the venue. I also saw a firefighter performing cpr presumably on a victim on scene. More info on News 8 at Sunrise. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/462O90ByOv — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) March 6, 2023

Multiple people reported fans were trampled in a stampede at the event, while others reported hearing shots fired. One user claimed the police scanner reported 3 “unconscious” individuals were rushed to hospital after being trampled. They also claimed the fire department called the situation “A mass casualty event.”

Harrowing footage too distressing to share has emerged online showing multiple people lying motionless on the ground as scared fans plea for help.

Elsewhere another report suggested “Possibly up to 5 not breathing,” and a possible overdose, with emergency services being drafted in from other areas to assist. A possible stabbing victim was also said to be transported to Rochester General Hospital.

“I’m so emotional leaving this concert,” said one Twitter user following the GloRilla concert. “Ppl were literally getting trampled, ppl screaming that they can’t breath. like I literally can’t believe my experience.”

I’m so emotional leaving this concert. Ppl were literally getting trampled, ppl screaming that they can’t breath. like I literally can’t believe my experience — el jefe💋👑 (@princessr_0624) March 6, 2023

The CMG artist reacted to the reports on Twitter, claiming she was unaware of the events that unfolded.

“I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf 😢😢😢,” GloRilla tweeted. “Praying everybody is ok. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf 😢😢😢praying everybody is ok 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 6, 2023

Official details are scant at this time. This situation is developing.