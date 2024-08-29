GloRilla Slams Critics Of Topless Dancing Video: “Mind Your Business”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla is hitting back against claims her label is forcing her to over-sexualize herself after facing backlash over a video of her dancing topless.

On Wednesday (August 28), the “TGIF” hitmaker took to Instagram Live to shut down the gossip.

“Let me tell you b###### something,” Glo began. “Y’all had so much to say because I was dancing to my song holding my t######. Don’t worry about what me and my t###### doing. B####, I bought them.”

She also specifically denied her label is forcing her outside of her comfort zone. “The label ain’t making me do s###,” she added. “A ho gone be a ho. Y’all just be swearing muthafuckas make muthafuckas do s###. Like everything I do I be wanting to do it. Y’all just got to learn to mind your business sometimes.”

GloRilla then explained why she posts thirst traps. “It ain’t about no label making me do s###,” she asserted. “It’s about me looking for some hoes.” Check out the video below. Global responds to critics at around the 3.30 minute mark.

GloRilla posted the video that sparked the criticism earlier this week, promoting her new single with Rob49 and Skilla Baby. In the video, Glo dances topless while covering her breasts with her hands.

GloRilla Fans Slam Label Over Risqué Video

While fans littered her comment section with praise, there were also some complaints about her label.

“Whoever thought her having no shirt on rapping needs to be fired,” one person shared. “Glo still love you I know its not you its them.”

Another added, “They do kno we get Tired of seeing ya’ll half naked all the time on social media. They don’t even care, red carpet we gettin naked. Like WTF.”

Meanwhile, one content creator was going viral with her critique of GloRilla, insisting her label was over-sexualizing her.

“At some point y’all gotta stop blaming “they” and realize these people want to do this on their own,” one fan replied. “I mean Glo’s breakout video was her & her friends twerking on cars, one of them was pregnant lol. Tailor your expectations for individuals and you’ll be much happier.”