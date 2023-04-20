GloRilla Sued By New Orleans Rap OG Over “Tomorrow” Sample

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A lawsuit says GloRilla’s single “Tomorrow” features an unauthorized sample of the Dog House Posse song “Street of the Westbank.”

GloRilla faces a lawsuit accusing her of jacking a ‘90s New Orleans rap song for her hit single “Tomorrow.”

According to TMZ, Ivory “Mobo Joe” Paynes sued GloRilla for sampling Dog House Posse’s track “Street of the Westbank” without permission. Mobo Joe claimed “Tomorrow” features key parts of the Dog House Posse song.

Mobo Joe is best known as the founder of the New Orleans Hip-Hop label Mobo Records. Dog House Posse released their album Dope Gets No Heavier on Mobo Records in 1994.

GloRilla dropped the original version of “Tomorrow” in July 2022. It was featured on the Collective Music Group compilation Gangsta Art. Cardi B appeared on a remix titled “Tomorrow 2,” which arrived in September 2022.

“Tomorrow” was GloRilla’s first song to crack the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. It peaked at No. 9 on the chart. The single earned a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America in November 2022.

Mobo Joe’s lawsuit named GloRilla, producer Macaroni Toni, Collective Music Group, Warner Chappell Music and Sony/ATV Music as defendants. Cardi B wasn’t named in the complaint.

Listen to Mobo Joe discuss his career and New Orleans rap history on the Donnie Houston Podcast below.