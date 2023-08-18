Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rap stars have questions for the stand-up comedian.

Lil Duval polled his social media followers about three contemporary female rappers. Memphis-raised rhymer GloRilla and Miami-based rhymer Sukihana had something to say about the 46-year-old entertainer as well.

“Out of Sukihana, Sexxy Redd, GloRilla……Marry, f###, kill,” posted Lil Duval on the afternoon of August 17. That tweet generated a lot of reactions on the platform, including from two of the women named.

Sukihana fired back, “Lick Lil Duval’s ass or go to jail for the rest of your life only gay men can answer.” In addition, GloRilla quoted Duval and added, “Granddad why you worrying about dese young hoes p####?????”

Lil Duval recently released his new single titled “Squeeze.” North Carolina rapper DaBaby directed the song’s official music video which racked up 283,000 views on YouTube in two days.

GloRilla heads into the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards with two nominations – Best New Artist and Best Hip Hop (“Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B). She won Best New Hip Hop Artist at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

“Casamigos (Pour It In My Cup)” performer Sukihana has become a reality TV show veteran with stints on Love & Hip Hop: Miami and Baddies. Plus, Suki just teamed up with Sexyy Red for the “Hood Rats” collaboration.

