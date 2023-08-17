DaBaby Directs Lil Duval’s “Squeeze” Music Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Check out the new visuals from the comedian.

Over the last five years, DaBaby captivated fans with music videos like “Suge (Yea Yea)” and “Baby Sitter” featuring Offset. Reel Goats directed both of those short films.

DaBaby also stepped behind the camera for “Ball If I Want To” and “Red Light Green Light.” The North Carolina-raised entertainer also took the production reins for a new visual from comedian/musician Lil Duval.

“Squeeze” by Lil Duval landed on August 15 with a 4:31-second video. The Jacksonville, Florida native opens the DaBaby-directed MV with a “Squeeze” Stop The Violence Banquet skit.

“Stop the violence! But keep yo fie on you cuz you neeeeeever know 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” wrote Lil Duval on Instagram. Three weeks ago, he posted, “New femur who dis. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Who said I won’t be able [to] drop and bounce again? 😂😂😂😂 I’m really back nih!”

Last year, Duval suffered a broken leg following a 4-wheeler accident. Prior to undergoing surgery for that injury, the former Guy Code cast member dropped the Gold-certified “Smile B####” collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy.

DaBaby is coming off the release of his “Shake Sumn” single from the Call da Fireman EP. “Shake Sumn” returned DaBaby to the Billboard Hot 100 chart by peaking at No. 65. A remix of the track features rising rap star Sexyy Red.