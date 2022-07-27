Lil Duval Flown To Nassau For Surgery; Struck By Car While Riding A 4-Wheeler 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Duval documented the plane journey to Nassau on Instagram after breaking his leg when his 4-wheeler was hit by a car.

Lil Duval was flown to a Nassau hospital on Tuesday evening (Jul. 26) after a car hit the 4-wheeler he was riding, leaving him with a broken leg.

The comedian, who lives on an island in the Bahamas, took to Instagram to announce the news. He shared a video of medics transferring him from an ambulance to a plane. Lil Duval is seen wincing in pain while laid out on a stretcher. He even cries out in agony at one point in the clip as he is lowered to the ground.

While the full extent of his injuries is unclear, Lil Duval has multiple bandages covering wounds all over his body. His left leg and right arm also appear to be in some sort of temporary support.

The video also shows Lil Duval stretched out on the plane’s floor while on the flight to Nassau.

“Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler,” Lil Duval explained in the caption. “Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery.”

Earlier in the day, Lil Duval asked his followers for help via his Instagram Stories after his 4-wheeler failed to start. However, he must have eventually got the vehicle to work or found a replacement and went on a ride before getting injured.

The Jacksonville, Florida native is a keen pilot and well-known adventurer. He regularly updates his social media followers on his escapades and posts messages of positivity and motivation.

Y’all ever seen a black man land a plane on water? Call me Duval….Lil Duval 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YosbJ1f7eT — lil duval (@lilduval) May 17, 2022

His 2018 single “Smile (Living my Best Life),” featuring Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy, was a viral hit and earned Lil Duval his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Watch the video below.