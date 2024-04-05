GloRilla Urges Nicki Minaj & Cardi B To End Beef On New Mixtape “Ehhthang Ehhthang” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla is urging Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to call a truce and collaborate on a track that would break records.

GloRilla has returned with a fresh new mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, and she’s calling for peace between the ladies of rap, with a special request for Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

The project arrived at midnight on Friday (April 5). The 12-track offering clocks in at just over 30 mins and includes features from Moneybagg Yo, Finesse 2X, Boston Richey and more. The project is scheduled to drop on Friday, April 5.

The Memphis breakout star lit up the streets with lead single “Yeah Glo,” before teasing her collab with Megan Thee Stallion. The duo shared a teaser for the single earlier this week, and the video drops Friday at midday.

On “Aite,” GloRilla shared her desire for female rappers to end their feuds, urging Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to call a truce.

“I just pray one day the bad b###### would come together,” she raps. “’Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some f#####’ records.”

Glo also addresses the tension with her former collaborator, City Girls’ rapper JT, stating, “Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefin’.”

The pair were rumored to have had an altercation at the 2023 MTV VMAs last October. Many speculated that tension arose from Glo and Cardi’s “Tomorrow 2” collab, which some believe includes subliminal shots at JT and Nicki Minaj.

Hitkidd Wanted GloRilla, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion On One Track

Meanwhile, last December, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” producer Hitkidd claimed he tried to unite some of Hip-Hop’s hottest female artists on a remix for the 2022 banger.

“Nicki Minaj called me to get on the FNF remix,” Hitkidd shared on X (formerly Twitter). “But I still went who I already had on it because I gave them my word. No cap, Cardi wanted to get on the FNF remix and I hit Meg up to get on there with her. I was tryna change the game and put the hottest women artists on one song!”