GloRilla Drops “Ehhthang Ehhthan” Tracklist, Previews Megan Thee Stallion Collab 

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion are teasing a collab from Glo’s upcoming mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang ahead of summer concerts.

On Tuesday (April 2) Megan shared a video of the duo in the studio, which transitioned into what appears to be a clip from their music video featuring the ladies dancing to the track while al-libing “Go Meg” and “Get em’ Glo.”

“I’m thick as hell,” GloRilla said in the clip before showing off her cakes to the camera.

“Too thick,” the H-Town Hottie captioned the video. “We getting activated.”

While they gave little away about the upcoming track, the Memphis rapper revealed the track’s name along with her other collaborators a few hours later.

GloRilla and Megan The Stallion’s track is titled “Wanna Be.” The mixtape also includes appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Finesse 2X, Boston Richey and more. The project is scheduled to drop Friday April 5.

Megan Thee Stallion recently revealed GloRilla will be hitting the road with her on the “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” The trek begins in May with stops across the country, including Chicago, New York, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, and more, before heading overseas in July.

Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe announced GloRilla as his next Club Shay Shay guest. The episode is available on podcast platforms and premiers on YouTube Wednesday at noon.