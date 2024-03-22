GloRilla Set To Drop “EhhThang EhhThang” Mixtape Following “Yeah Glo!” Success

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Glo is ready to add another project to her catalog.

GloRilla proved her run as a national Hip-Hop figure did not end after earning RIAA plaques for her “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2” singles. She scored another hit in 2024 thanks to “Yeah Glo!”

As “Yeah Glo!” rises up the Billboard Hot 100 ranks, GloRilla looks to give her fans a new body of work. The Collective Music Group recording artist announced EhhThang EhhThang will drop in April.

“F## IT [speaking head emoji]. I’M DROPPING A MIXTAPE!! Yeah Glo[speaking head emoji]. EhhThang EhhThang 4/5,” Glo tweeted on Thursday (March 21). That X post included a song snippet.

EhhThang EhhThang will follow 2020’s P Status EP and 2022’s Anyways, Life’s Great EP. The “Yeah Glo!” single already earned the 24-year-old rap star another Billboard Hot 100 entry and a co-sign from NBA superstar LeBron James.

Previously, GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd (No. 42) and “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B (No. 9) made it onto the Hot 100. The RIAA certified “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” as platinum. “Tomorrow 2” reached 2x-platinum certification.

In addition, Big Glo linked up with the POTUS this week. She spent time with President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris during a Women’s History Month reception at the White House. Those interactions with Biden and Harris led Laura Coates to interview GloRilla on CNN.