GloRilla Shares Hilarious Reaction To Meeting President Biden At The White House 

Glorilla had a characteristically comical response to questions about her recent meeting with President Biden.

The “Yeah Glo” hitmaker was asked about the meeting during a recent appearance on CNN.

“It was so cool, I was geeked,” she recalled. “Everybody don’t get to meet the president and the vice president.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, GloRilla deftly dodged questions about politics with a hilarious deflection.

“Did they talk to you about what they wanted politically? Did they want your endorsement?” host Laura Coates asked.

“That aint got nothing to do with me,” she replied before singing “I’m just living my life like it’s golden.”

GloRilla continued, “I’m not gonna talk politics, I love the president, I love everybody. But at the end of the day, the day gotta end.”

Glorilla’s response is sending me 😭 Not on CNN 😩 pic.twitter.com/mf0o8p3EhC — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) March 22, 2024

The Memphis, Tennessee native said she never imagined “in a million years” she would visit the White House and meet the Commander in Chief and his VP.

Coates then read a text GloRilla received from her mother following her meeting with President Biden.

“I’ve come from being the woman with a bunch of kids, living in a blue house with no real furniture in Frayser to the classiest, most beautiful, and most talented rapper of this generation’s mom who’s moved on up to a beautifully furnished house. Get ’em, Glo!” her mother wrote in a text the rapper shared on Instagram.

Glo said the message “meant everything to me,” before reflecting on her humble beginnings.

“Because we really did come from absolutely nothing,” she added. “It was just a proud moment for my momma.”