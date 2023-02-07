GloRilla Wants A Tattoo Of Her Conversation With Beyoncé, Gushes Over Their Grammys Meeting 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

GloRilla wants to get a tattoo commemorating her meeting with Beyoncé backstage at the 20223 Grammy Awards.

GloRilla had quite the night at the 2023 Grammys, receiving her first nomination and taking to the stage with rap legends and pioneers for the Hip-Hop 50 tribute, but none of those moments topped meeting Beyoncé.

The Memphis native took to social media following the ceremony on Sunday night (Feb. 5) to document the moment she met the history-making songstress.

“I met Beyoncé bye !!!!!!! My life is COMPLETE,” GloRilla wrote alongside a video of the two artists sharing a hug. “I love you so much,” she told Bey in the short video.

Meanwhile, over on Facebook, GloRilla changed her profile pic to one of her wearing a beaming smile while talking to Beyoncé.

“I’m finna get my 15 second conversation with Beyoncé tatted !!!!!!ahhhhhhh I’m still not over it,” she wrote before adding, “I hugged Beyoncé I’m never taking a bath again.”

As if a tattoo to mark their meeting was not enough, Glo said she intends to preserve the wig she wore while meeting the Renaissance creator.

“I’m never getting rid of this wig. This wig is going in a muthafucking trophy case. B####, this is the wig I met Beyoncé in,” GloRilla said Tuesday. “B#### I don’t wanna hear s###, I met Beyoncé!”

GloRilla received her Grammy nomination in the Best Rap Performance category for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” her breakout single with Hitkidd. She ultimately lost out to Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” but revealed Queen Bey is one of her dream collabs.

“There’s a lot of people I want to do songs with that I’m a fan of,” she said during an interview with Grammy.com ahead of the awards show. “But my top two that I’m extremely obsessed with is Beyoncé and Chief Keef. I want to work with Drake and Lil Wayne, too.”