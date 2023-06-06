GloRilla Wants To Remix Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” Single; Cardi B Weighs In

Cardi B welcomed the idea of GloRilla remixing Latto’s single “Put It on Da Floor” on Tuesday (June 6).
GloRilla expressed her interest in recording a “Put It on Da Floor” remix in a Twitter post. Cardi B, who appeared on a recent remix of the song, gave her stamp of approval.
“Ian did a remix since I blew up but da Streets keep telling me to remix put it on da floor & I think I’m finna listen,” GloRilla wrote. “dat mf too hard.”
Cardi B responded, “DO IT !!!!!!”
GloRilla was ready to make the remix after getting Cardi B’s blessing.
“Say less Cous,” the CMG artist told Cardi B.
GloRilla and Cardi B previously collaborated on the single “Tomorrow 2,” which dropped in 2022. The track became the first Top 10 hit of Glo’s career, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Last week, Latto enlisted Cardi B for a new track titled “Put It on Da Floor Again.” The song served as the official remix of Latto’s “Put It on Da Floor.”
GloRilla and Latto performed with Cardi B at Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2023 on Sunday (June 4). Cardi B was the event’s headliner.