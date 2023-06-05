Cardi B Brings Out Latto And GloRilla To Close Out Summer Jam 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B put female rap at center stage for her headlining Summer Jam set with performances from Latto and GloRilla.

Cardi B lit up the stage for her headlining set for Summer Jam Sunday with the help of some special guests.

The crowd at the UBS Arena couldn’t wait for the “No Love” hitmaker to perform and began chanting her name before she took the stage. As well as running through the many hits in her catalog, Cardi B brought out two recent collaborators to join her.

Latto took to the stage with Cardi for the first-ever performance their new single “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

Cardi B and Latto performing their new song ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ at Summer Jam tonight. 😍 pic.twitter.com/eK3w0ip8J5 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) June 5, 2023

Cardi B added another female rap rising star to her set, bringing out GloRilla to deliver their hit song “Tomorrow 2.”

Cardi B performing ‘Tomorrow 2’ with GloRilla at Summer Jam 😍 pic.twitter.com/9irW2MUnNY — CardiTune👑 (@CARDlTUNE) June 5, 2023

Elsewhere during her headline show, Cardi B showed off the fruits of her labor after revealing the back-breaking yoga poses she used to get herself Summer Jam ready. Belcalis retweeted a clip of her shaking booty to Invasion of Privacy cut “She Bad,” featuring YG.

offset is one lucky mf 😭 pic.twitter.com/z40Oy1aV6A — MAD? HURT? ™ (@cardisbirkin) June 5, 2023

Cardi B Urges Fans To Cut The BS

CARDIJAM was trending on Twitter as concertgoers flocked to the platform with clips of Cardi’s set. However, according to Cardi, some were “trying to be messy,” and attempting to drag the NYC icon along for the ride. Fans have been stirring up her longstanding feud with Nicki Minaj following Cardi B’s collab with Latto.

The Atlanta-bred rapper had her own war of words with Nicki last year. Some believe Latto sent shots at her nemesis on “Put It On Da Floor,” and urged Cardi B to do the same on the remix.

“For y’all muthafuckas that’s on Twitter trying to be messy, please cut the b#######. That’s not me,” Cardi declared during an Instagram Live after Summer Jam. “First of all, y’all been wanting me to be messy all day. Y’all wanted me to be messy on the song. Nah please. Come on now.”

She continued, “Cut the b####### please. Get a mop. Y’all being too messy and y’all being annoying.”