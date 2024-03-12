GloRilla Links Up With Retirement House Cast To Perform “Yeah Glo!”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Watch the granfluencers hype up the 24-year-old rapper.

GloRilla scored another hit with her “Yeah Glo!” single. The Memphis-raised performer continues to promote the record. For example, Glo posted a video with popular elderly social media stars.

Curtis, Mabel, Larry, Rose, Bubbe, and Eugene comprise the content creation collective known as Retirement House. The Los Angeles-based actors, aged between 70 and 86, recently linked up with GloRilla to perform “Yeah Glo!”

The CMG recording artist and Retirement House posted the “Yeah Glo!” performance clip on their respective social media accounts. GloRilla rapped the lyrics to the song as the granfluencers served as her hype men and hype women.

20-somethings Brandon Chase and Adi Azran founded Retirement House. The group has 1.6 million followers on Instagram and 5.6 million followers on TikTok. Their #CeilingChallenge TikTok video featuring J.I.D’s “Surround Sound” amassed more than 47 million views.

“Yeah Glo!” debuted at No. 89 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. GloRilla’s latest musical offering rose to No. 49 this week. The song became her third highest-charting entry after “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B (No. 9) and “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd (No. 42).

In addition, GloRilla got a major co-sign from billionaire athlete LeBron James. The four-time NBA champion called “Yeah Glo!” fire. James and Glo also posted pictures together at a recent Los Angeles Lakers game.