GloRilla’s ‘Anyways, Life’s Great…’ EP Projected To Debut In The Top 10

Newcomer #GloRilla is on pace to outsell Hip Hop legend #Nas.

It has been a big week for GloRilla. The Memphis-bred rapper earned her first Grammy nomination on Tuesday, and her latest project is on pace to open in the Billboard 200’s Top 10.

According to HitsDailyDouble, GloRilla’s Anyways, Life’s Great… EP will likely debut with 28,000 first-week units. That total could be enough to land Glo among the ten best-selling projects of the week.

Anyways, Life’s Great… is expected to barely edge out the first-week sales for Nas’s King’s Disease III. Forecasters estimate the Hip Hop legend’s sixteenth studio album to debut with 27,500 units.

GloRilla released Anyways, Life’s Great… on November 11. The 9-track EP includes the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 single “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B and the Grammy-nominated “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd.

The same song they was clowning me & my friends about saying we was Ugly & Dusty just got nominated for a Grammy !!!!!!!!! WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE YOU CANNOT FAIL 🔥🏆 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 15, 2022

“The same song they was clowning me & my friends about saying we was Ugly & Dusty just got nominated for a Grammy!!!!!!!!! WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE YOU CANNOT FAIL 🔥🏆,” tweeted GloRilla.

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” earned a Best Rap Performance nomination at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. GloRilla is up against “God Did” by DJ Khaled, “Vegas” by Doja Cat, “Pushin P” by Gunna & Future, and “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar.

In addition, Glo made it into the Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist category at the 2022 American Music Awards. She will also perform at the televised event taking place on Sunday, November 20 at 8 pm EST/PST.