Lil Baby, GloRilla & Ari Lennox To Perform At 2022 American Music Awards

This year’s #AMAs will include a medley by QC’s #LilBaby.

The 50th Annual American Music Awards will air live on Sunday, November 20 at 8 pm EST/PST on ABC. Several music acts will hit the stage inside the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE.

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby will be among the performers for this year’s American Music Awards. The Quality Control Music recording artist dropped the Billboard 200 chart-topping It’s Only Me studio LP in October.

Television viewers can expect to see Lil Baby perform “California Breeze” and “In a Minute” as a medley at the AMAs. The southern rhymer is up for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist at the American Music Awards.

Breakout Memphis rapper GloRilla will take the AMAs stage for the first time in her career. The Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist nominee just let loose her Anyways, Life’s Great… EP which hosts the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B.

Ari Lennox will represent the contemporary R&B genre at the 2022 American Music Awards. The Washington, DC native released her sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location, via Dreamville Records/Interscope Records in September.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Wonder will join Ari Lennox and Pop singer Charlie Puth to pay tribute to this year’s Icon Award winner Lionel Richie. The American Music Awards also tapped Anitta, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, David Guetta, and Dove Cameron as performers for the show.

Comedian Wayne Brady will host the ceremony. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny goes into the 2022 American Music Awards with the most nominations for any act. Bad Bunny racked up eight nods, including nominations for Artist Of The Year and Favorite Music Video.