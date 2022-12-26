Casanova Associate And “God Mother” Of Gorilla Stone Bloods Receives Lengthy Prison Sentence For Dealing Drugs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “God Mother” of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation entangled in the same RICO case as Roc Nation rapper Casanova is heading to prison for almost 20 years.

Naya Austin, the highest-ranking female member of the Gorilla Stone Reign Cave gang, has been sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for her involvement in a sweeping RICO case.

The case, which was unveiled in December 2020, alleges that the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation was involved in murder, drug dealing, and gun running.

Last week, Naya Austin was convicted of being a prolific drug dealer for the gang and committing a gunpoint robbery at a hotel in Peekskill, New York.

She was also captured on surveillance video participating in a violent attack on a victim outside a gas station in Peekskill and was accused of possessing multiple firearms, including an AR-15.

In addition, Austin was linked to a shooting as part of a road rage incident on August 2nd, 2020. Austin was facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 24 years in prison, but she took a plea deal, yet she was still sentenced to a long time behind bars.

On Christmas Eve (December 24th), Austin appealed the 19.5-year prison sentence.

As for Casanova, has pleaded guilty to racketeering and dealing a significant amount of illegal drugs as part of the RICO case against the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.

Specifically, Cas admitted to dealing more than 280 grams of crack cocaine, five kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, and over 100 kilograms of marijuana along with 16 other members of the gang, including Naya Austin.

The charges reflect a widespread and profitable drug operation throughout New York State, and Casanova’s guilty plea suggests that he played a crucial role in the gang’s illegal activities.

The consequences for these crimes are likely to be severe, and it remains to be seen how the court will sentence Casanova for his involvement in the drug trafficking operation.

Casanova’s sentencing date has been pushed back to April 26th, 2023.