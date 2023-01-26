Grammys 2023: Mary J. Blige, Bad Bunny, Lizzo & More Set To Perform 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The first round of performers taking the stage during the 2023 Grammy Awards will include Mary J. Blige, Bad Bunny, and Lizzo.

The 2023 Grammys are less than two weeks away, and the Recording Academy has announced the first set of performers expected to rock the stage.

Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, and Bad Bunny are all set to perform at the awards ceremony. Fellow nominees Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith were also announced as guest artists.

All of the performers are nominated for at least one coveted gramophone. Bad Bunny, Lizzo, and Mary J. Blige are all in the running for Album of the Year.

Nine-time GRAMMY winner Mary J. Blige is nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year for “Good Morning Gorgeous,” while its title single is up for Record of the Year. She is also in the category for Best R&B Performance.

🎤 It's about to be a music family affair at the #GRAMMYs when nine-time GRAMMY winner @maryjblige takes the stage!



🎶 Tune in to Music's Biggest Night Feb 5th at 5pm PT / 8 pm ET on @CBS and @paramountplus: https://t.co/hVoIWY2nXB pic.twitter.com/QDJNlOHIRV — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 25, 2023

Lizzo has five chances to add to the existing trio of awards she received during the 2022 Grammys. Her nominations include Song Of The Year and Record of the Year for “About Damn Time;” while “Special” gets the Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album nod.

💅 Grrrls, hold her bag, she's about to make her return to the #GRAMMYs stage. Where our @lizzo girls at?



✨ Set your alarms for Feb 5th, 5pm PT / 8 pm ET to join Music's Biggest Night on @CBS and @paramountplus: https://t.co/hVoIWY2nXB pic.twitter.com/2KGfYO4K1t — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 25, 2023

Spotify’s most streamed artist for a third consecutive year, Bad Bunny, could add another three awards to the two Grammy wins he received in 2021 and 2022. The Latin artist is up for Album of the Year for his chart-topping “Un Verano Sin Ti.” He is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Música Urbana Album.

🇵🇷 ¡Puerto Rico está bien cabrón, ey! ¡Batería y reggaetón, ey, ey!



🔥 Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) is returning to the #GRAMMYs stage, you don't want to miss it!



Watch the Music's Biggest Night Feb 5 on @CBS & @paramountplus: https://t.co/hVoIWY2nXB pic.twitter.com/I7rFMd5gon — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 25, 2023

Jay-Z Likely To Grace 2023 Grammys Stage

Music industry power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z could be big winners on the night with a combined 14 nominations. They already top the list of most career Grammy nominations in history, with 88 between them. Bey has a win count of 28 Grammys, while Jay has 24 to his name.

A new HitsDailyDouble report claims Hov will likely perform at the ceremony next month. He is rumored to be part of a set with “God Did” collaborator DJ Khaled. Meanwhile Beyoncé is not expected to appear.

Former “The Daily Show” star Trevor Noah resumes hosting duties for the third year in a row at the ceremony set to take place Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.