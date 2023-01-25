Report: Jay-Z Expected To Perform At 2023 Grammys, But Not Beyoncé

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Carters can add to their record-setting Grammy totals.

The billion-dollar power couple of Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter head into the 65th Annual Grammy Awards with a combined 14 nominations.

In fact, Beyoncé and Jay-Z both sit atop the list of most career Grammy nominations in history (88). Bey has already won 28 Grammys. Jay has 24 golden gramophones to his name.

Beyoncé holds the record for most Grammy wins for a female artist. She tied Quincy Jones for second place all time. Watch The Throne collaborators Jay-Z and Kanye West are tied for most Grammy wins by a Hip Hop artist.

The Carters have a good chance to add more trophies to their household total at this year’s Grammy Awards. But will either of the music icons hit the Crypto.com Arena stage on February 5 as well?

A new report by HitsDailyDouble claims Jay-Z will likely perform at the 2023 Grammy ceremony next month. The Brooklyn, New York native could be part of a live set by DJ Khaled.

DJ Khaled’s “God Did” Scored Jay-Z Multiple Grammy Nominations

Jay-Z scored three Grammy nods as a guest feature on the “God Did” record. The title track of DJ Khaled’s thirteenth studio album is up for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Song Of The Year.

While television viewers might get to see Jay-Z and Khaled run through the posse cut which also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy, it appears Beyoncé will not make the performance lineup.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Beyoncé has not committed to appearing on the Grammy show. The Houston-raised megastar goes into the evening with the most nominations for any act (9).

The Recording Academy nominated Beyoncé for three of the Big Four categories. Renaissance made it into the Album Of The Year category. “Break My Soul” picked up noms for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year.