Gucci Mane Appears to Respond to NBA YoungBoy On New Song “Publicity Stunt”

Gucci Mane teased “Publicity Stunt” in the caption of an IG post with the NBA YoungBoy line, “I thought you felt like Gucci Mane in 2006.”

Gucci Mane has dropped a new song, seemingly in response to NBA YoungBoy’s recent diss.

At midnight on Thursday (Mar. 4), Gucci Mane released “Publicity Stunt,” which appears to clap back at NBA YoungBoy’s “I Hate YoungBoy.” On it, YB disses Guwop, rapping, “Used to f### with Gucci ’til I seen he like them p#### n#####, b####.”

While Gucci Mane doesn’t mention YoungBoy specifically, he alludes to him a couple of times on the song. “He’s tryna pull a publicity stunt/These rappers be p####, they bleed once a month/Don’t speak on my name, don’t get put in a blunt/You can diss all you want, still won’t get a response,” is the opener for the song.

The song closes with him saying, “I thought you felt like Gucci Mane in 2006,” in a voice that appears to mimic that of NBA YoungBoy. Watch the video below.

Gucci Mane sparked rumors he would be firing back at YB earlier on Thursday. He took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with the caption, “I feel like I’m Gucci Mane in 2006.” The line is taken from “Make No Sense,” which YoungBoy dropped in 2019.

Lil Wop Calls Guwop “A Weirdo”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Lil Wop decided to throw some shade of his own in the direction of his former boss. The former 1017 Eskimos clarified why he left the label and aims a shot at Guwop.

“I’m Not Signed To 1017,” Lil Wop tweeted. “I Got Out My Contract With Them In 2018. And I Don’t F### With Gucci Mane He’s A Weirdo!”

I’m Not Signed To 1017. I Got Out My Contract With Them In 2018. And I Don’t F### With Gucci Mane He’s A Weirdo! — THE WOPSTER⚡️🍦🐍XXX (@LilWop17) February 28, 2022

He also explained the situation further on Instagram “Just Had To Let This Be Known & I Didn’t Get Dropped I left,” he said along with a face of tears of joy emoji and a loudly crying face emoji. “That S### Was Super Wack!” he concluded.

Gucci Mane – Publicity Stunt