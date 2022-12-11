Gucci Mane Drops 80-Track Album With Nearly Four Hours Of Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Gucci Mane delivered a surprise 80-track album called So Icy Boyz: The Finale on Friday (December 9). Clocking in at three hours and 51 minutes, the behemoth of a project includes appearances by Lil Baby, Jeremih, Trey Songz, 2 Chainz, Offset and Quavo as well as several 1017 Records artists. Among the massive tracklist is a tribute to late Migos rapper Takeoff, who was fatally shot last month.

Aptly titled “A Letter To Takeoff,” the song finds Gucci Mane rapping: “How the f### we gon’ lose Takeoff?/Damn, he didn’t deserve it/We don’t supposed to question God, but damn, Takeoff was perfect.”

So Icy Boyz: The Finale arrives less than two months after Gucci Mane shared So Icy Boyz 22. Naturally, fans had plenty of jokes for the project on Twitter. As one person wrote, “Literally dropped an Avengers flick length album.” Another pointed out the album was longer than The Avengers: Endgame, Titanic and Avatar: Way of the Water.

While Gucci Mane may have broken the rap record for longest album, a few artists have rolled out unusually long projects in the past. For example, Chris Brown dropped the 45-track effort Heartbreak on a Full Moon in 2017, which another fan referenced in response to the Gucci Mane LP. They wrote: “Gucci Mane dropped a 80 song album … Chris Brown has 24 hours to respond.”

Of course, it’s doubtful Brown will accept the challenge, but check out the So Icy project above (if you have four hours to spare).