Gucci Mane Drops Tribute Song To Takeoff

Gucci Man has dropped his own tribute song and video called “Letter To Takeoff” to honor the slain Migos rapper. Take a listen.

On the song, he talks about his relationship with the Migos member and poses several ontological questions, including “Why do good people die and bad people get to live.”

He raps, “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear (Damn)/ I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real/ I think about the memories, it give me chills/ I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real (Real)/Like, how the f### we gon’ lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it/ We don’t supposed to question God, but, damn, Takeoff was perfect (God).”

The song dropped days after the family hosted a memorial service at the Star Farm Arena.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, rap fans and celebrities gathered on Friday, November 11th to pay their final respects to Atlanta rap star Takeoff, who was shot and killed at the young age of 28.

The deceased became famous in the group with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset and were primarily raised in the same home in suburban Atlanta by Takeoff’s mother.

Instead of flowers or gifts, the Ball family asked people to make donations to The Rocket Foundation, which was established in Takeoff’s honor and aims to prevent gun violence.

Gucci Mane’s memorial song is available on all streaming platforms. No word if the proceeds got to The Rocket Foundation or solely to Guwop.