Gucci Mane may have gotten the most expensive gift any rapper received for Christmas in 2021, thanks to his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir! Check it out!

Rap star Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir continue to be a shining examples of positive, Hip-Hop love.

The Atlanta rap star was extremely thankful for his tight-knit family over the Christmas holidays, and he let the world know on Instagram.

The rapper posted several pictures with Keyshia and their baby boy, Ice Davis, under an expertly decorated Christmas tree.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX6YtaprZdM/

However, it was the fantastic gift that Keyshia Ka’Oir gave Gucci Mane for Christmas turning everyone’s heads.

Keyshia Ka’Oir plunked down over $1 million to gift Gucci a Bugatti Chiron watch, which was made by Jacob the Jeweler.

“This ain’t for lil boys,” Gucci Mane said. “Thanks babe for my great Christmas gift.”

Keyshia wasted no time replying with extreme gratitude to her “So Icy” husband. “You are welcome my love! Well deserved,” Keyshia Ka’Oir told Gucci.

The pair, one of Hip-Hop’s favorite couples, regularly splurges on each other each Christmas.

Last year, Keyshia Ka’Oir gifted Gucci Mane a huge iced-out necklace with a medallion that reads “Ice Daddy” in honor of their son.