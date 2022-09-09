Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Reveals She’s Pregnant With Their 2nd Child

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir announced she’s pregnant with the couple’s second child together. Their son Ice Davis was born in 2020.

Ka’oir disclosed her pregnancy in an Instagram video on Friday (September 9). She referenced lyrics from Gucci Mane’s song “Mrs. Davis” in the post’s caption.

“’Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With’ @laflare1017 @icedavis1017,” she wrote.

The footage showed Ka’oir bringing a pregnancy test to her husband while he was in bed. He smiled after seeing the test was positive.

Ka’oir’s video then shifted to her getting an ultrasound. The couple heard their baby’s heartbeat, prompting a comment from Gucci Mane.

“It got stronger,” he said in the clip.

The 1017 Records rapper married Ka’oir in 2017. Their son Ice Davis was born in 2020.

Earlier this year, Gucci Mane gave $1 million in cash to his wife for her birthday. He also posted a glowing message about Ka’oir on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my wife the most beautiful woman in the world and the best thing ever came into my life,” Gucci Mane wrote in January. “I love you Mrs Davis 4ever and appreciate and will never take you for granted. I got the perfect wife and family and I got your back 4life @keyshiakaoir.”

Check out the couple’s pregnancy announcement below.