Gucci Mane’s $1 Million Cash Gift To Wife Keyshia Kaoir

Gucci Mane chose to give the mother of his one-year-old son cold hard cash, and lots of it, to mark her 37th turn around the sun.

Keyshia Kaoir celebrated her birthday with a lavish gift from her husband of four years, Gucci Mane.

The model and entrepreneur shared some footage from her birthday dinner on her Instagram Stories. She can be seen opening the gift from her husband, carefully removing the wrapping paper to reveal an orange box. Wrongly assuming it to be the packaging for a Hermes bag, someone off-camera says, “You know what that means.” However, Keyshia then squeals with excitement after peeling back the tissue paper, exposing a stack of cash. “It’s a million dollars y’all,” she declared.

Gucci Mane also took to Instagram to share a tribute to his stunning wife on her special day. “Happy Birthday to my wife the most beautiful woman in the world, he wrote. “The best thing ever came into my life I love you Mrs Davis 4ever and appreciate and will never take you for granted. I got the perfect wife and family and I got your back 4life @keyshiakaoir ❤️”

Keisha was iced out in a new piece from Haimov Jewelers who posted a video of the piece, which features a padlock and chain with two keys.

“The designer @keyshiakaoir designed this piece of art and we had the honor to bring it to life!,” read the caption. “Those who know Keyshia knows that she designs all her pieces!! This next Mrs. Davis piece is even crazier !! Stay tuned Guys….. 🥶🥶🥶 #400ct #keyshiakaoir #guccimane #1017 #haimovjewelers.”

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Kaoir Splash The Cash

The couple has frequently gifted each other with extravagant presents. When Keisha gave birth to their son Ice Davies last year, Gucci Mane gave her a million-dollar push present. However, generosity goes both ways in the Davies household. For his last birthday, Keisha treated the father of her child to a $2.5 million-dollar Cuban link chain and matching bracelet. This year it was a Bugatti Chiron watch, made by Jacob the Jeweler said to cost over $1 million.