Gucci Mane & Newly Freed BG Team Up For Surprise “Choppers & Bricks” Mixtape

The “Choppers & Bricks” mixtape will be released on December 15.

Gucci Mane and BG have announced a full forthcoming joint effort release following the release of their recent collaborative single, “Cold.”

On Thursday (December 14), both BG and Gucci Mane announced their Choppers & Bricks collab, offering the cover artwork for the project to fans as an “early Christmas present”—even though BG has been teasing the collab for the last month. The tracklist for the mixtape has yet to be released, but their fans can expect high-level “street music” to permeate from the sound of project.

“Waaaahhhh … Early XMAS gift to all my Hot-Boys and Hot-Girls…If you love Real,Quality street music make sure you download me and my n###a @gucci1017 new collab mixtape that drop TONIGHT #ChoppersAndBricks.”

Aside from the duo’s aforementioned Mike WiLL Made-It-produced single “Cold,” the large majority of Choppers & Bricks will be new and unreleased material they’ve created within the last 90 days since BG was released from prison. Gucci Mane actually pulled up on BG while he was in the gym in November to request the feature that ended up kick-starting the entire process.

BG was added back into the fold of artists at Cash Money, according to Birdman and has been actively promoting his upcoming Heart Of Tha Streets 3 album. BG originally released the first version of the project in 2005 prior to spending more than a decade behind bars on gun possession and witness tampering charges. Check out the visual for “Cold” below.