Birdman Says B.G. Is Back On The Cash Money Records Roster

Birdman re-signed his “Bling Bling” collaborator B.G. to Cash Money Records after the Hot Boys member was released from prison.

B.G. rejoined Cash Money Records after his release from prison. Cash Money co-founder Birdman announced B.G.’s return to the label on the 85 South Show podcast.

“For the record, I just want n##### to know that [B.G.] is official Cash Money,” Birdman said. “Ain’t no cap in that, ya heard me? Ain’t nobody else he gon’ ever sign with besides this s###. I’m bringing all this s### back together, so B.G. signed to Cash Money. So, y’all ain’t gotta hear it from no one else.”

B.G. was released from prison on Tuesday (September 5). The New Orleans native spent more than a decade behind bars on gun possession and witness tampering charges.

Birdman was one of the first people to greet B.G. when the Hot Boys rapper got out of prison. Birdman planned to arrange a reunion with B.G.’s fellow Hot Boys members Lil Wayne, Juvenile and Turk.

“I’m doing that,” Birdman told the 85 South Show. “I don’t know if it’s gon’ be everybody, but I’m doing that. It’s gonna be some of them.”

According to TMZ, B.G. will remain on supervised release for two years. He must complete 400 hours of community service and enroll in an alcohol/drug treatment program. He’s also banned from possessing any firearms.

Check out Birdman’s interview on the 85 South Show podcast below.