Gucci Mane Performs For Birmingham Stallions Football Team

Gucci Mane returned to his Alabama roots to headline a high-energy halftime show as the Birmingham Stallions kicked off their home season.

Gucci Mane Headlines Birmingham Stallions Opener With Hometown Pride And Halftime Spectacle

Gucci Mane brought trap music and hometown energy to Birmingham Alabama as he headlined the Birmingham Stallions home opener at Protective Stadium on Saturday (April 18) aiming to boost fan excitement and celebrate his roots.

Yes, like Jeezy said, he was born in Birmingham.

The Stallions came home and tapped one of Hip-Hop’s most recognizable voices to amplify the moment. By the way, those places are no far from each other so the Atlanta rap fixture was home either way. Bessemer was the actual place of his birth. Anyway, he was the halftime feature in the game with the Orlando Storm.

The Atlanta-based artist, widely recognized for shaping trap music into a mainstream force in the 2000s, delivered a medley of his hits including “Icy” “Lemonade” and “Wasted.” Fans inside Protective Stadium responded with a surge of energy as the set bridged sports and Hip-Hop culture in real time.

Ahead of the game, Stallions Head Coach AJ McCarron emphasized the significance of the moment and the added draw for fans returning to the stadium.

“Everyone knows Gucci Mane! What a bonus to our home opener in Birmingham! We are pumped that he is a part of the excitement as we finally get back home to see our fans in our home city. You’ve got to get your tickets to this one,” McCarron said.

For Gucci Mane, the appearance doubled as a personal milestone. Though he built his career in Atlanta, his Alabama roots were front and center during the performance.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in the state I was born in to help create an epic atmosphere to the Birmingham Stallions’ first home game on April 18. I am a big sports fan, and I love a good comeback story. These players are out there each and each day grinding, doing what they love to see what is next for them. They can take care of the football that night and, I’ll add some added excitement to make this one unbelievable night. Make sure you have your tickets to the game. I’ll see you in Birmingham soon,” Gucci Mane said prior to the event.

For all the pageantry, the Stallions did not fare well.

Before Saturday, the Birmingham Stallions held the only shutout in United Football League history, a 25-0 win over the San Antonio Brahmas in the 2024 championship game.

But this time, the script flipped. Birmingham landed on the wrong side of history, suffering the first regular-season shutout in league history with a 16-0 loss to the Orlando Storm, dampening what had been the largest crowd ever at Protective Stadium during the Stallions’ five-year run.

GUCCI MANE IN THE HOUSE 🤩@jennytaft checks in before his halftime performance ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/w3EhhVmbLl — United Football League (@TheUFL) April 18, 2026