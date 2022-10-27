Gucci Mane To Headline Free Votelanta Concert In ATL 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Atlanta-bred rap star Radric “Gucci mane” Davis is lending his celebrity to a nonpartisan voter mobilization event. Gucci Mane will headline the Votelanta concert celebration.

The People’s Uprising partnered with ONE Musicfest and Vote Early Day to create the Votelanta Music Festival. The event – which is free and open to the public – takes place on October 28 at Dome in the City at 6 pm ET.

“Voting is a fundamental right that everyone should be proud to exercise,” says Julius Thomas, CEO of The People’s Uprising. “It’s imperative that we urge our future generation of leaders to take part in one of the most powerful tools in democracy.”

Julius Thomas continued, “With the help of our incredible partners, we are able to continue our Votelanta tradition of creatively and innovatively mobilizing young people to vote with an ATL twist.”

Vote Early Day, Atlanta Votes! by the City of Atlanta in partnership with the Equality Foundation of Georgia, The Atlanta NAACP, Pro Georgia, Patagonia, Fair Count, Black Voters Matter, Hot 107.9, Pizza to the Polls, and Well-Dunn helped sponsor Votelanta as well.

College Students Will Get To Open For Gucci Mane In Atlanta

While Gucci Mane will be at the top of the Votelanta lineup, the showcase will also highlight Atlanta-area talent. Two students from Georgia State University, Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Morris Brown College will get to perform.

Each college participant will have the opportunity to win an exclusive recording session with a major music label. Spelman alumna Princess Tatyanna and Hot 107.9’s Manni Supreme will serve as hosts of the concert.

The state of Georgia has two high-profile elections taking place on November 8. Incumbent Democratic senator Raphael Warnock faces a challenge from Republican candidate and former NFL player Herschel Walker.

Incumbent Republican governor Brian Kemp looks to win a rematch against Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. As of press time, Kemp holds a nearly 7% point lead over Abrams in an average of polls. Warnick and Walker appear to be in a dead heat going into election day.