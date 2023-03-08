Gucci Mane To Perform At Halftime For Atlanta Hawks Game

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The New 1017 boss will entertain the franchise’s fans for the first time in seven years.

The Atlanta Hawks announced Gucci Mane will perform at halftime when the NBA team faces the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, March 26.

Gucci Mane’s upcoming set will be his first halftime performance at a Hawks game since 2016. During a break in that game, the East Atlanta representative also proposed to his now-wife Keyshia Ka’oir.

“I’m excited to be performing again for the Hawks halftime show after seven years,” said Gucci Mane. “I can’t wait to perform in front of all the fans and watch the Hawks walk away with a W.”

Gucci Mane will join an impressive list of talent that has entertained the Hawks fanbase inside the State Farm Arena this season. Previous performers include T.I., Domani, Goodie Mob, Keri Hilson, Jeezy, Marvin Sapp, and Ne-Yo.

Coming off the release of the So Icy Boyz compilation with The New 1017 roster in 2021, Gucci dropped the “Didn’t Believe” single last month. Lil Zay also appears as a lead act on the M80 and Bizness Boi-produced track.

Gucci Mane’s The New 1017 is the label home of “Back in Blood” rapper Pooh Shiesty. The Atlantic Records-back imprint also signed Foogiano, BiC Fizzle, Big Scarr, BigWalkDog, Enchanting, Hotboy Wes, KATO2X, Li Rye, Mac Critter, Pooh Shiesty, Sett, and TLE Cinco.

Throughout his nearly 20-year career, Gucci Mane released seven Top 10 projects on the Billboard 200 chart. 2016’s Everybody Looking and 2017’s Mr. Davis peaked at No. 2. Gucci scored a No. 1 on the Hot 100 songs chart as a guest on “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd.

To purchase tickets for the Atlanta Hawks versus Memphis Grizzlies game on Sunday, March 26 featuring Gucci Mane visit hawks.com/tickets.