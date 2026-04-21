Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano Gets Release From Prison

Another rapper signed to Gucci Mane comes home from jail. Hopefully it goes better than Pooh Shiesty.

Foogiano has been released from prison.

The Gucci Mane-signed rapper served time after being convicted in a 2021 firearm case in Memphis.

The rapper, once a fast-emerging voice under Gucci Mane’s 1017 imprint, had been completely out of the spotlight since his arrest.

Authorities initially charged him as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. While he was granted a $50,000 bond, prosecutors later alleged he removed his court-ordered ankle monitor. That violation led to a five-year sentence, effectively freezing a career that had been gaining traction.

His reemergence did not come quietly. A widely circulated image shared by No Jumper showed Foogiano smiling and flashing his grillz, instantly reigniting conversation across social media. The reactions reflected a blend of curiosity and expectation.

Fans seems to be optimistic that Foogiano will stay out of trouble, which one saying, “Need some music asap.”

Earlier this month, Pooh Shiesty was arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and robbery case. Prosecutors claim the situation stemmed from an attempt to exit a contract tied to the label, fueling a raging conversation around the brand and street loyalty.

Foogiano’s return comes at a complicated moment.

His absence paused a promising run, much has changed over the last few years. He’ll now contend with making quality music and moving in an ever-changing landscape.