Gun Law Cancels Concert Featuring Future, Freddie Gibbs And Other Rappers

Future, Freddie Gibbs, 2 Chainz, Denzel Curry, Baby Tate and more were set to perform at an Atlanta festival before a gun law became an issue.

According to multiple reports, organizers canceled the 2022 Music Midtown festival because state law prevents a gun ban on the festival grounds. This year’s Music Midtown was scheduled to be held at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on September 17-18.

“Hey Midtown fans — due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year,” organizers said in a statement on the festival’s website. “We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon.”

Music Midtown intended to ban guns from its festivities. But Georgia law allows residents to carry firearms on public lands, such as Piedmont Park.

Organizers were reportedly concerned about potential lawsuits from gun rights activists if weapons were banned from festival grounds. They also believed some artists wouldn’t perform if firearms were allowed at the event.

Future, My Chemical Romance, Jack White and Fall Out Boy were supposed to headline the 2022 Music Midtown festival. Freddie Gibbs, 2 Chainz, Denzel Curry, Baby Tate, Key Glock and Redveil were other notable names booked for the event.