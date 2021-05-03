Gunman Shoot At And Try To Kill Quando Rondo In Georgia

The cops are trying to figure out who blasted away at Quando Rondo and his crew after his show In Georgia over the weekend.

Savannah, Georgia rapper Quando Rondo was targeted by gunman who attempted to kill him yesterday morning.

According to the cops, the rapper stopped at a local convenience store in Blackshear, Georgia following his sparsely attended performance at an area nightclub.

The rapper, real name Tyquian Bowman, and his entourage were in the parking lot of the convenience store in around 3:00 a.m. when the shooting started.

A gunman lay in wait for Quando Rondo and his crew, across the street from the parking lot on a highway, when the shooting started.

One person with Quando Rondo’s crew was shot in the hand and had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment. By the time police arrived, Quando Rondo had fled the shooting scene.

Quando Rondo has been the subject of multiple threats of violence, after a beef with Chicago rapper King Von turned deadly.

King Von and another man were killed on November 6th, 2020 in front of a hookah bar in Atlanta, after a fist fight with members of Quando Rondo’s Entourage turned into gunplay.

Quando Rondo’s close friend Timothy “Lul Timm” Leeks was arrested for the murder. He was released on late March on a $100,000 bond.

Since the shooting, Quando Rondo has sent multiple jabs at the late King Von while taunting his labelmate and friend, Lil Durk.

So far, police have yet to identify the suspects who fired shots at Quando Rondo and his crew.