Gunna Defends Stage-Crasher From Security & Allows Fan To Join Him On “Fukumean” 

Gunna stopped his set to allow a stage-invading fan to join him after he crashed his performance of “Fukumean.”

Gunna took an unconventional approach when an over-enthusiastic fan crashed the stage at a recent concert.

The “Prada Dem” hitmaker kicked off the European leg of his international tour in Poland last week by sharing an unforgettable experience with a concert-goer. In an audacious move, a fan suddenly jumped on stage while Gunna performed his 202 hit “Fukumean.”

The plucky fan ran towards the rapper but before he could reach him, security did their job and attempted to bundle the man offstage. However, Gunna swiftly stepped in as staff marched the stage invader to the exit.

“Stop it,” he said, telling security to bring the fan back onstage. “Got to do it the right way. I want y’all to do this s### again, just for him,” Gunna told the DJ as the crowd cheered.

After shaking hands with the Fan, Gunna allowed him to join him as he finished his performance of “Fukumean.”

Gunna’s Security tried to stop a fan after jumping on stage when Gunna was performing “FUKUMEAN” 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/eBahW4NfuF — GUNNA DAILY💙 (@Gunnnaupdates) July 8, 2024

Meanwhile, a more traditional recent collaboration with Offset had Gunna fans calling for a joint album. The duo recently joined forces on Offset’s “Style Rare,” their second joint single of 2024.

The track was accompanied by a slick visual reminiscent of the Matrix movies, co-directed by Offset. Earlier this year, Offset joined Gunna on the One Of Wun cut “Prada Dem.”