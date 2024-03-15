Gunna & Offset’s Surprise New Single “Prada Dem” Sparks Collab Album Requests 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gunna joined forces with Offset on the new single “Prada Dem,” his first rap collab since his release from jail in December 2022.

The Atlanta rap star teased the collab in a series of Instagram photos 24 hours before release. He posted a carousel of blurry images of himself donning a black leather jacket and jeans. However, the last few shots were reserved for the Migos rapper.

Then, on Thursday (March 14), Gunna confirmed the news with a joint post with Offset, sharing the “Prada Dem” artwork.

The duo dropped the single at midnight on Friday (March 15), alongside a slick visual. Fans instantly began calling for a full-length Gunna and Offset project.

“Gunna x Set tape would be goated asfff,” one Instagram user wrote. “I can’t front. Y’all sound golden together. That duo tape should prolly be thought about,” another added.” Watch the video below and check out some of the other reactions at the end of the page.

Many had written Gunna off following his release from jail after entering an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case. He faced snitch allegations, and many fans wondered if he could continue to make waves in the music industry.

Despite the jail snitch and the rat allegations, Gunna saw success with his 2023 album A Gift & a Curse. The project debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned him his first Top. 10 single, “Fukumean,” which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Man Offset & Gunna need to drop a album 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/UY0wxSxxIh — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 15, 2024

Need a Offset and Gunna album https://t.co/XXUmMjLD4f — LeBartho (@LilBartho) March 15, 2024