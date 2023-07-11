Gunna Earns First Solo Top 10 Hit With “Fukumean”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It looks like that guilty plea in the RICO case didn’t hurt the YSL signee.

If there were still any questions about Gunna’s ability to score another hit record following the snitching allegations, the Atlanta-bred rapper answered those questions with his “Fukumean” single.

Gunna’s “Fukumean” rose from No. 12 to No. 8 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart. That gives the 30-year-old recording artist his first solo Top 10 entry. He currently has four songs that have made it into the Top 10.

Previously, “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby peaked at No. 4 in 2018. “Lemonade” with Internet Money, Don Toliver, and Nav climbed to No. 6 in 2020. “Pushin P” with Future and Young Thug topped off at No. 7 last year.

Some Young Thug supporters blasted Gunna for taking a plea deal in a highly-publicized racketeering case in Georgia. Critics claimed Gunna turned on his YSL Records boss by openly stating in court that Thug’s label is a gang.

Apparently, fans of Gunna’s music did not hold his guilty plea against him. His recent A Gift & a Curse studio LP debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 85,000 first-week units. That album became his fifth Top 10 project.

“Thanks to my fans, [I love you],” posted Gunna on his Instagram page following the commercial success of A Gift & a Curse. The album hosts the well-received lead single “Bread & Butter” as well as the “FukUMean” track.

“FukUMean” collected more than 20 million streams during the latest tracking period for the Hot 100 chart. The song’s official music video has amassed 2.4 million YouTube views since its premiere on July 5. The visuals are currently among the top trending videos in YouTube’s music section.