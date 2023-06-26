Gunna’s ‘A Gift & A Curse’ Album Debuts In The Top 5

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The southerner dropped his first LP since pleading guilty.

A lot of Hip Hop fans have been waiting to see how Gunna’s latest music project would sell. The Atlanta native faced widespread allegations of “snitching” over the last six months.

There have been questions about whether Gunna’s decision to plead guilty to a racketeering charge in Georgia would hurt his commercial success. Some critics accused the rapper of turning on his YSL label boss/co-defendant Young Thug.

Gunna denied accusations that he essentially helped the government’s case against Young Thug and YSL. He used the “Bread & Butter” song to address the speculation. “Bread & Butter” lives on the recently released A Gift & a Curse album.

A Gift & a Curse opened at No. 3 on the most recent Billboard 200 chart. Gunna’s fourth studio LP pulled in 85,000 first-week units. Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time remained at No. 1 for the fourteenth non-consecutive week.

Previously, Gunna opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Wunna in 2020 and DS4Ever in 2022. Wunna collected 111,000 first-week units. DS4Ever amassed 150,000 first-week units. His Drip or Drown 2 peaked at No. 3 in 2019.

Gunna also scored another Top 10 entry when 2018’s Drip Harder collaborative project with Lil Baby landed at No. 4. Unlike his previous bodies of work, A Gift & a Curse did not have any guest features. Some of his peers, like Lil Durk, blasted Gunna for what they saw as being disloyal to Young Thug.