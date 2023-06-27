Gunna Thanks His Fans For The Success Of ‘A Gift & A Curse’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The feature-less LP debuted at No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens released his fourth studio album, A Gift & a Curse, on June 16. The project arrived six months after Gunna pled guilty in a Georgia racketeering case involving Young Thug’s YSL label.

Several high-profile people in Hip Hop culture blasted Gunna for supposedly “snitching” on Thug and his other co-defendants. Some observers wondered if those allegations would hurt the sales of A Gift & a Curse.

When the final numbers came in, A Gift & a Curse opened at No. 3 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart. Gunna’s latest full-length music effort pulled in 85,000 units in its opening week of release.

That 85,000 first-week total is a decline from previous Gunna projects. 2020’s Wunna debuted at No. 1 with 111,000 first-week units. 2022’s DS4Ever also debuted at No. 1 with 150,00 first-week units.

Despite the sales decrease from DS4Ever last year, the Atlanta-bred rapper celebrated the initial commercial success of A Gift & a Curse. He took to Instagram Stories to show appreciation to his followers.

“Thanks to my fans, [I love you],” wrote Gunna on Monday (June 26). The YSL Records/300 Entertainment recording artist also posted some of the accomplishments connected to A Gift & a Curse.

For example, A Gift & a Curse did land at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart. Gunna also pointed out that A Gift & a Curse reportedly pulled in the most first-week units for an album with no features since 2021.