Gunna Drops “Missing Me” Performance Video

The ‘DS4Ever’ creator is still behind bars awaiting his RICO trial.

Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens faces a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act prosecution in Fulton County, Georgia. Nonetheless, the Atlanta-raised rapper still feeds his fans new content while incarcerated.

On Wednesday, the southerner dropped an official performance video for “Missing Me.” The Wheezy and Bobby Raps-produced track lives on Gunna’s chart-topping album DS4Ever.

The new “Missing Me” visuals feature Gunna running through the song in front of an oceanic backdrop. A QR code appears at the end of the video, leading to the “Rap Music on Trial: Protect Black Art” petition on Change.org.

300 Entertainment co-founder Kevin Liles started the “Protect Black Art” online petition. Liles calls for the adoption of state and federal legislation that would limit prosecutors from using entertainers’ artistic expression as evidence at trial.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to use Gunna and Young Thug’s lyrics to prosecute the two Young Stoner Life representatives. In May, authorities also charged Thug (born Jeffery Williams) and other YSL affiliates with RICO.

A judge recently denied bond for Gunna. Prosecutors cited concerns over witness intimidation as a reason the 29-year-old performer should remain behind bars. Gunna continues to maintain his innocence in the case. Young Thug also pled not guilty.