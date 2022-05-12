Gunna Is Innocent; It’s Wrong To Use His Music Against Him Says His Legal Team 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Gunna was booked into the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, but his lawyers say his music is not part of a criminal conspiracy.

Gunna has done nothing wrong and is an honest, hardworking man who gives back to his community, say his attorneys.

The rapper turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday (May 11) after he was named alongside Young Thug and more than two dozen other individuals in a sweeping 56-count RICO indictment.

Fulton County jail records show Gunna is charged with one count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The charge relates to an incident that occurred in 2013. He appeared in court on Wednesday and is held without bond.

However, the “Drip Too hard” rapper’s legal team is arguing their client is an innocent man, and cops are wrong to use his music against him.

“Mr. Sergio Kitchens, known as Gunna, is innocent,” his lawyers said, in a statement to TMZ. “The indictment falsely portrays his music as part of a criminal conspiracy.”

Further, they state that Gunna is an asset to his local community and listed some of his contributions. They include the first-ever local free in-school grocery and clothing store feeding over 400 children weekly. Gunna also is responsible for nationally sponsored giveaways for disaster victims and those suffering food shortages.

“Mr. Kitchens has been an advocate for his community,” his legal team continued. “It is our privilege to advocate for him.”

“I killed his man in front of his momma, like f*** lil bruh, sister and his cousin,” and “my trigger start itching” from Young Thug are among the lyrics in the indictment.