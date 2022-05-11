Prosecutors Using Young Thug Lyrics & Social Media Posts Against Him In RICO Case  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nine Young Thug songs have been cited in the indictment, with prosecutors using them to portray Thug as a violent gang figure.

Prosecutors are using Young Thug lyrics against the rapper in his racketeering case.

Thugger is among the 28 YSL rappers named as defendants in a 56-count RICO indictment following his arrest on Monday (May 9). According to the indictment, Young Thug is accused of acting as an accomplice to murder. The charges against him include Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity. Gunna is also named in the case.

The indictment stems from a long-running feud between the YSL gang and the rival YFN crew, both connected to the Bloods.

Young Thug Lyrics Cited In Indictment

A Rolling Stone report revealed prosecutors are using the rapper’s lyrics and social media interactions to paint him as a violent gang figure. Lyrics from a total of nine Young Thug songs were listed in the indictment. The most recent song was last year’s Young Thug/Gunna collaboration “Ski” and the earliest being 2014’s “Eww.”

Other Young Thug lyrics listed in the indictment include Young Thug’s 2018 collaboration with Nicki Minaj “Anybody” (“I never killed anybody but I got something to do with that body”); 2018’s “Just How It Is” (“Gave the lawyer close to two mil, he handles all the killings”); and 2020’s “Take It to Trial” (“For slimes you know I kill, trial, I done beat it twice, state, I’m undefeated like feds came and snatched me”).

Prosecutors allege that Thugger’s raps constituted “an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.” Social media posts by Young Thug and other YSL members also carried the same allegation.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis answered questions about the use of music and lyrics in the indictment at a press conference.

“This issue’s been ruled on by the courts — I knew that that question was coming, she said. I believe in the first amendment, it’s one of our most precious rights. However, the first amendment does not protect people from prosecutors using it as evidence if it is such. In this case, we put it as overt and predicate acts within the RICO count, because we believe that’s exactly what it is.”

Thuggers’s Lawyer Speaks

However, Young Thug, who made his first court appearance on Tuesday, maintains his innocence.

“Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally, and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared,” stated Brian Steel, Young Thug’s lawyer.

Steel also added, “I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever, and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”