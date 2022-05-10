Young Thug’s Lawyer Responds To RICO Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brian Steel promises to fight to his last drop of blood.

Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams is one of 28 people indicted in Georgia on racketeering charges. The 30-year-old YSL Records leader was booked into Fulton County Jail on Monday.

Authorities charged Young Thug with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity. The indictment accuses YSL of being affiliated with the Bloods gang.

According to Fulton County jail records, the RICO charge against Young Thug is connected to an offense that allegedly took place on January 24, 2013. The gang charge dates back to May 12, 2018.

“Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally, and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared,” stated Brian Steel, Young Thug’s lawyer.

Steel also added, “I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever, and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”

Law enforcement also charged YSL artist Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens. Aspiring rapper Christian Eppinger, who is currently incarcerated on separate charges, faces indictment in the RICO case as well.

Young Thug is expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday morning around 11:30. The Atlanta-born performer released his Punk studio album in October 2021. Punk became Thugger’s third #1 project.