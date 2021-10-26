Young Thug Debuts Five ‘Punk’ Songs On The Hot 100 Chart

“Bubbly” with Drake and Travis Scott broke into the Top 20.

Young Thug currently has the most popular album in America. The Atlanta rhymer’s Punk opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week.

Additionally, Young Thug left a mark on the latest Hot 100 rankings. Five songs off Punk charted on Billboard‘s Hot 100, giving the YSL leader 74 career entries on the tally.

Young Thug’s “Bubbly” with Drake and Travis Scott debuted at #20. Drake and Thugger, along with Future, also have the #5 song in the country with the Certified Lover Boy track “Way 2 Sexy.”

As far as Punk, “Livin It Up” with Post Malone and A$AP Rocky started at #68. “Stressed” with J. Cole and T-Shyne (#69), “Rich N#### S###” with Juice Wrld (#78), and “Peepin Out the Window” with Future and BSlime (#95) made the Hot 100 too.

T-Shyne and BSlime both earned their first Hot 100 entries thanks to the Punk collaborations with Young Thug. Drake (259 songs), Future (128 songs), and J. Cole (61 songs) each added an additional Hot 100 entry to their career totals.

Young Thug also separated himself from other recording artists by becoming just the second act (after Taylor Swift) to have two #1 albums in 2021. Previously, the 30-year-old 300 Entertainment signee scored a Billboard 200 chart-topper with the YSL’s Slime Language 2 compilation.