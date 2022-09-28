Gunna Requests Bond Again Ahead Of YSL’s RICO Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A judge denied bond to Gunna on two occasions. The rapper awaits trial in the racketeering case against YSL members.

Gunna’s lawyers made another attempt to get him out of jail as he awaits trial in the YSL RICO case.

According to Billboard and Rolling Stone, Gunna’s legal team filed a third motion for bond. A judge denied the rapper’s previous requests for a pretrial release.

Judge Ural Glanville refused to grant bond to Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, after prosecutors expressed concerns about witness intimidation. The 300 Entertainment artist’s attorneys argued against the prosecution’s claims in their latest filing.

“The prosecution has been afforded ample time to develop evidence to support its motion to detain Kitchens,” Gunna’s lawyers wrote. “It has not succeeded.”

Gunna’s attorney Steven Sadow was optimistic about his client securing bond in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Sadow said he’s “very hopeful that the Court will now recognize that the discovery provided by the prosecution fails to show his pretrial release poses a significant risk of danger to any person or the community or poses a significant threat to witnesses, and accordingly grants a reasonable bond.”

If Gunna’s bond request is denied for a third time, he will remain behind bars until his trial begins. The trial is scheduled to start in January 2023.

Gunna, Young Thug and others face racketeering charges in a sweeping case against YSL members. Prosecutors accuse YSL of being a violent street gang involved in various crimes.