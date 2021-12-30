Gunna Says “Thou Shall Not Steal” After His Security Body Slam Man In Jewelers

Gunna was shopping in New York when his security detail body-slammed a man to the ground after he approached the rapper.

Gunna has some seriously tight security! Wunna and his entourage were doing a little shopping when his security had to spring into action.

The rapper was busy browsing the display cases when an overzealous fan ran up on Gunna a little too quickly for his team’s liking. The bodyguard was swift and decisive in his response, lifting the man off his feet and slamming him to the ground. As the man hit the ground, the impact caused both shoes to fly from his feet mid-air.

Gunna was shopping for some new drip at Mr. Alex Jewelers on Lexington Avenue in New York City when the scuffle went down. What exactly happened after the altercation is unclear, although the fan is likely to have a few bruises as a result.

However, Gunna alluded to the incident later on Wednesday (Dec. 29) in a video shared on Instagram. The “Drip Too Hard” rapper could be seen strolling along a palm tree-lined area as he spoke to the camera.

Meanwhile, Iranian-Canadian music industry executive Cash XO celebrated his 38th birthday this week and invited Gunna and Future to his party. Everyone in the video seemed to be enjoying themselves and looked a little faded!

Amir “Cash XO” Esmailian, co-founder of XO Records and co-manager of singer the Weeknd, posted a photo to mark his birthday. “38 and feeling great!” he captioned the post. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes 💗”