Gunna Shares “DS4EVA,” But No Drake Feature

Gunna dropped the final installment of his Drip Season tapes but the announced Drake feature has been pulled from the project.

Gunna has released his new project, said to be the last of his Drip Season series, “DS4EVER.”

He shared a snippet from “Pushin P” feat. Future and Young Thug to announce the record’s release. “Drip Season 4EvEr OUTNOW ! 🅿️ush 🅿️lay 🅿️ #DS4EVER,” Gunna wrote in the post.

The 19-track project clocks in at a light 50 minutes and includes a star-studded lineup of guest appearances. Interestingly, the track Gunna list revealed on Thursday (Jan. 6) included an extra song. His collaboration with Drake 6. “P#### Power” has been removed from the version now available on streaming platforms.

This may have more to do with Drizzy than Gunna as Drake’s feature was also removed from French Montana‘s project in November. The pair recorded the song “Splash Brothers” for French’s “They Got Amnesia” album but it was also pulled before release. According to TMZ’s “sources with direct knowledge,” Drizzy thought it would be inappropriate to drop new music following the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s online war of words between Gunna and Freddie Gibbs appears to have simmered down. The pair exchanged insults after Gunna tweeted, “When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will the biggest moment of his career.”

Drip Season 4 Track List

1. “Private Island”

2. “Pushin P” feat. Future and Young Thug

3. “Poochie Gown”

4. “Mop” feat. Young Thug

5. “Thought I Was Playing” feat 21. Savage

7. “How You Did That” feat. Kodak Black

8. “Alotta Cake”

9. “Livin Wild”

10. “You & Me” feat. Chlöe Bailey

11. “South To West”

12. “25K Jacket” feat. Lil Baby

13. “Too Easy” feat. Future

14. “10K That B####” feat. G Herbo

15. “Flooded”

16. “Life Of Sin” feat Nechie

17. “Die Alone” feat. Yung Bleu and Chris Brown

18. “Missing Me”

19. “So Far Ahead > Empire”

20. “Miss Me Remix” feat. Future and Roddy Ricch (bonus track)

Listen to Gunna DS4EVA Below